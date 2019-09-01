OPENING last July, Hetty’s Baby Boutique boutique has already made a name for itself in Newport.

The shop, located in Newport Arcade, is an independent baby clothing store owned by 32-year-old Charlotte Jones.

It has a niche focus on Spanish-inspired clothing and image, which Mrs Jones says is high quality, on-trend and fashionable.

“I got the idea when on my maternity leave,” she said. “I wanted to dress my daughter in Spanish clothing after seeing that it was very on-trend.”

Other varieties of clothing are available too, with the shop even offering custom fittings.

This baby boutique is also booming on social media, currently having around 40,000 followers.

(Some of the clothes at Hetty's Baby Boutique)

The store was trading online for 18 months before Mrs Jones decided to open in Newport’s city centre.

She said: “I was keen to place here and hopefully encourage people to come into the city centre, and to shop here.”

The website is still up and running, as people are able to order online and collect in store with no extra postage cost, bringing “people into the centre”.

Also, it is the first baby boutique in the UK to offer ClearPay to its customers, which allows them to spread the cost of their order out, with four instalments due every two weeks.

Mrs Jones’ favourite part about her business is meeting the customers, and as most of them are pregnant, she said it’s lovely to see them returning with their child.

Hetty’s Baby Boutique is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.