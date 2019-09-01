A CANNABIS dealer was spared immediate jail, while his girlfriend was handed a community order after she admitted possessing criminal property in the form of “expensive designer goods”.

A police raid at the South Market Street home of Newport couple Michael Perry and Georgia Collier unearthed high value-clothes and watches.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how officers also found cash and a £9,000 Volkswagen Golf outside the flat in April 2018.

They also discovered a mobile phone which contained drug-related text messages.

There was also a further search which took place at the couple’s new home in Maesglas Grove and Collier’s mother home.

The court heard both raids found luxury goods by Michael Kors, Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Mr Gobir said that a few months later in June, unemployed Perry was arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs on an electric bike in the Pill area of Newport.

The 24-year-old, of Davies Square, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Collier, aged 22, of Maesglas Grove, pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property under the value of £10,000.

Mr Gobir said Perry was jailed for 16 months last November for assault and had previous convictions for simple drug possession, but his co-defendant was a woman with no criminal past.

Susan Ferrier, mitigating, for Collier, said she was a young mother who was of previous “entirely good character”.

Gareth Williams, representing her boyfriend, said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told Perry: “This was an intensive and active supply of cannabis. There were deals for hundreds of pounds and one for £1,000.”

He said that because he had been released from prison in May on licence and had not been in trouble since, he could suspend his jail sentence.

Perry was sent into custody for 14 months, suspended for 18 months, and he must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Collier was handed a 12-month community order and a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The couple will also be subject to Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings with a hearing due to take place in November.