Here's the latest Argus column by Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith:

PARLIAMENT is returning this week and, although at the time of writing this column it is unclear how many days we will be sitting for, we are undoubtably heading for an uncertain, possibly chaotic few weeks.

Amid this uncertainty, as ever, my office has been busy in Blaenau Gwent.

Dealing with casework and helping with the day-to-day issues and concerns of my constituents continues through the summer while Parliament is closed.

I have spent a portion of this time focusing on my ongoing campaign to promote improving the health and wellbeing of people in the area.

I’m delighted that my campaign to get GP surgeries signed up as ‘parkrun practices’ is going well.

I have received a lot of positive feedback about the scheme and I know of two Blaenau Gwent surgeries – Pen-y-Cae in Ebbw Vale and Blaen-y-Cwm medical practice - which are now on board and will be promoting parkrun to patients.

I will be running at Parc Bryn Bach in the coming weeks, when surgery staff head to Tredegar to take part in and find out a bit more about the fantastic local parkrun.

I am also going to be writing to local schools in the new term to support further participation in the Daily Mile and signpost children and young people to our local Junior Parkrun which is great fun for families and kicks off at 9am every Sunday morning.

- It was a pleasure to be asked to be part of a scheme which came to Blaenau Gwent last week, focusing on not only improving participants’ physical and mental wellbeing but also helping them get into work.

The School of Hard Knocks is a course for unemployed adults who have been referred via partners such as the Department for Work and Pensions and housing providers Tai Calon and United Welsh.

The idea is to help those involved realise their potential through an eight-week programme which uses exercise and sport alongside classroom activities to teach employability skills.

Well done to everyone who took part.

It was a pleasure to be asked to hand out the shirts at the end-of-course rugby match at Eugene Cross Park and meet the team to find out more about the project.

- It is difficult to write about the current situation in Westminster, as by the time this goes to press everything may have changed.

At the time of writing the prime minister has been given approval to stymie scrutiny by Parliament, the result of which could end up being a damaging no-deal Brexit.

The Tory Government’s bid to silence Parliament is utterly reckless, undemocratic and just plain wrong.

During these turbulent times, it is more vital than ever that Parliament is given the chance to hold the government to account.