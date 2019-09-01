NEWPORT’S Transporter Bridge was opened 113 years ago next month, and the anniversary will be marked with an extended opening.

The event takes place on Thursday, September 12, from 5pm to 8.30pm - with gondola rides available until 6.30pm, and visitors able to walk along the top until 8pm.

Community choir Cascapella will be performing at 7pm and pizza company Barrio and Lewigi will be among those having a stall for the occasion.

Prices are the same as normal - £4 for adults and £3 for children – and there is no need to book.

Cllr Debbie Harvey, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “This promises to be another magical evening at the much-loved bridge which has played such an important role in the life of the city.”

In 2018, the council was awarded £1 million for the first part of a National Heritage Lottery Fund bid for a project to protect bridge. If the second stage is successful, it will secure £10 million from HLF to create a new visitor centre as well as maintaining the bridge.