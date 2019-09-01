SCORES of craft - some, it must be said, more buoyant than others - took to the waters of the River Wye for the annual Monmouth Raft Race.

On a day when the river was thankfully calm and the sun shone on the participants, around 2,000 people turned out on the shore at Monmouth Rowing Club, and a little downstream at the river bridge, to cheer them on.

This was the 54th annual race, and judging by the size of the entry list and the turn-out, it is more popular than ever.

And that is great news for St David’s Hospice Care, the charity set to benefit most from the efforts to those intrepid enough to take part.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Monmouth, the premise is simple. Put together a team, and of course, a raft. Pay an entry fee - this year it was £75. Paddle said craft a little more than 6.5 miles down the Wye to the finish at Tump Farm, Whitebrook. Enjoy a family festival of entertainment.

More than £16,000 was raised for St David’s Hospice Care last year - over the years the race has brought hundreds of thousands of vital pounds into the organisation’s coffers, to help enable it to provide care to thousands of people in Gwent every year.

The hospice receives 75 per cent of all sponsorship money received by Monmouth Rotary Club from those taking part, with the remaining 25 per cent going to other charities supported by the club.

The phased launch of the rafts into the Wye at the rowing club is quite a spectacle, with the launch and manning of the crafts a skill in itself.

There were wobbles aplenty as rafts took to the water, impressive feats of balance as crew members -many dressed as Vikings and pirates, took their seats, and plenty of good natured splashing of other crews as positions in the water were jostled for.

There was even too, sadly, a capsizing, before the raft had even pushed off. But never mind - it is the attempting to take part that counts.

Fundamentally however, and key to its enduring success, this a wonderful fun event for fantastic causes, and long may it cause a splash.