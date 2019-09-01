IT was a bumper day at the annual Rogerstone Festival as hundreds descended on the village Welfare Grounds for a day of celebration.

A packed and wide ranging programme of events and attractions - including a dog show, vintage vehicles, a taekwondo display, music, and dozens of stalls promoting local organisations and charities, or selling food and gifts - ensured the big crowd was kept entertained.

The late summer sunshine also helped make the event - which marked 90 years of the Welfare Grounds - a resounding success.