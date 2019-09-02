A KNIFEMAN who ran towards a rugby team while they were training and confronted players with a blade was branded a “moron” by a judge.

Zion Rogers had been drinking before he charged at Pontypool RFC players Rob Nash and Daniel Robinson in a completely unprovoked attack, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Armed police with Tasers were scrambled and confronted the teenager before he dropped his four-inch blade, prosecutor Bethan Evans said.

The 19-year-old, of Festival Crescent, New Inn, Pontypool, was arrested and then spat at an officer after he was taken away from the scene.

He was then placed in a spit hood in a police van.

Rogers pleaded guilty to affray, possessing a bladed article and assaulting a police constable, in the offences committed on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Miss Evans said: “The defendant was seen being wobbly and unsteady. He was observed by members of the public who were watching Pontypool RFC training.

“He was seen screaming down his telephone. He then started running towards Rob Nash and Daniel Robinson with a knife. (Mr Nash and Mr Robinson) said they felt threatened and started to run.”

The police were called and Rogers threw away his weapon when officers threatened him with their Tasers.

The court heard the defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order last September for battery and sending a malicious communication in a domestic violence case.

Stephen Thomas, mitigating, said: “This is an exceptional case. The defendant has completely turned his life around since this offence.”

He told the court his client had found a job and was working.

Because he had been out of trouble since the fracas last year, the judge, Recorder Simon Mills said he could spare Rogers an immediate prison sentence.

He jailed the defendant for seven months, suspended for 18 months.

Rogers must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He told the defendant: “What a moronic thing to do.”

The judge added that one false move that day “could have led to death”.

Recorder Mills said: "You also made disgusting threats to a police officer. You found yourself in a spit hood. This was nasty, pathetic behaviour.”