ADULT social care services in Torfaen have launched an appeal for views on how the community can work together to tackle loneliness and isolation in the borough.

From Monday, September 2, to Monday, October 21, Torfaen Adult Social Care will be launching a questionnaire on people’s experiences, difficulties and views on what they feel would make a difference to those in need across Torfaen. People can also ask to receive further information, advice or assistance.

Businesses, community groups and agencies in the area will also be invited to help raise awareness of the issue.

MORE NEWS:

Loneliness can take place at different stages in people’s lives for different reasons, from illness or disability to living alone or even becoming a new mother. Other reasons can include retirement, becoming a carer or experiencing bereavement and divorce.

An Age UK study has found around two fifths of older people say the TV is their main source of company, and half a million people in the UK go at least five or six days without speaking to or seeing anyone.

Cllr David Daniels, Torfaen council's executive member for adult services and housing, said: “We know that loneliness is an issue that affects many adults in Torfaen. With our Torfaen Loneliness Questionnaire we want to encourage our residents to think about their lives and how loneliness has affected them at one time or another.

“With this information we can then take action and influence real change that may help you, your friends and family. Help us to make a difference, get involved and complete the questionnaire."

Loneliness has been identified by the Welsh Government as a National Priority and early intervention is key to minimising these risks.

You can complete the survey online by visiting getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk or call 01633 647357 to receive a posted copy.