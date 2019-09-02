THERE are reports of heavy motorway traffic around Newport on the M4 eastbound.

Traffic reports show slow-moving traffic and congestion from Junction 29 (Castleton) to Junction 23A (Magor Services).

For eastbound traffic, travel time from Junction 29 to the Brynglas tunnels is an estimated 11 minutes, though traffic reports say this is increasing.

A traffic map showing the congestion (marked orange and red) on the M4 eastbound around Newport. Picture: AA

No accidents have been reported.

​ Heavy traffic on the M4 eastbound around Newport. Picture: Traffic Wales