A MOTORCYCLIST was airlifted to hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after his bike crashed into a lamppost near Chepstow.

At around 11.10am yesterday morning (Sunday, September 1), Gwent Police were called to the Devauden Road area of St Arvans, near to the Pen y Parc nature walk and car park.

The 32-year-old rider from the Bristol area was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. His family have been informed.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “If anyone has further information regarding this collision, please call 101 quoting Log 212 1/9/19 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.”