RESIDENTS in Bettws have claimed rubbish and recycling collections are leaving a "constant" mess in the estate.

Stephanie Chivers, 24, Dominique Cook, 26, and Stacey Eddolls, 28, who live in Newport City Homes properties in Frome Walk, have claimed they are being forced to pick up piles of rubbish left behind after collections are carried out.

Mrs Chivers, who has lived in the area for three years, said the incidents have been happening for as long as she can remember.

“Nine times out of 10 we end up cleaning it ourselves,” she said.

(L-R: Ruby Felecter, 11, Dominique Cook, 26, Evangeline Cook, 7, Stephanie Chivers, 24, Skye Matthews, 10, Arwen, two-and-a-half, and Stacey Eddolls, 28. Credit: Mark Lewis.)

Residents in the flats put their rubbish and recycling in large communal bins rather than individual wheelie bins.

But the group claims collectors are failing to take all the waste and recycling with them during collections, leaving heaps of rubbish piled around the front of the flats.

(Rubbish left after collection)

“We have rung Newport City Homes and been told that the issue has been logged, but nothing gets done,” Mrs Chivers added.

All three residents have children aged 10 and under, and said they are bearing the consequences of the mess.

“It’s disgusting," said Mrs Chivers. "They wouldn’t leave their yards looking like that,”

The residents living in the flats pay extra to Newport City Homes to have the communal area kept tidy and cleared.

“We can’t even open our windows due to the smell of the rubbish,” said Mrs Chivers.

(Residents of Frome Walk in Bettws are upset at the rubbish collections. Credit: Mark Lewis)

A Newport City Homes spokesman said: “We’re sorry to hear of the issues our residents have been experiencing with their rubbish collection.

“We work closely with the council in supporting their drive to reduce general waste and increase recycling rates across the city.

“We will continue to work in partnership with Newport City Council to assist residents with any issues they may experience.”

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “We all have a duty to reduce the amount put into the household waste bins by recycling as much as possible and putting those items in the right receptacles.

“In areas with communal bins, such as Frome Walk, it is especially important that all residents abide by the guidance in relation to waste disposal and recycling.

“Under Section 46 of the Environmental Protection Act (1990), councils have the power to issue fines where people do not use available recycling schemes

“Residents who present an overflowing rubbish bin or extra bags of waste receive a reminder about how to recycle. If this happens a second time, a warning is issued, and any excess waste will be let uncollected and the responsibility of the resident.

“A third occasion will result in the issue of a statutory notice under Section 46 above. The excess waste will not be collected and will remain the responsibility of the resident.

“Advice and support can be given to residents who contact the council and give their details.”