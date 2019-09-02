A BALACLAVA-CLAD raider who invaded an elderly woman’s house has been jailed for four years as a “third-strike” burglar.

Serial criminal Jonathan Harris broke into the 82-year-old’s Pontypool home in New Inn with a masked female accomplice, former supermarket manager Helen Pearce.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the pair smashed their way into their victim’s house and stole jewellery, alcohol and toiletries during the night-time raid.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, praised the “courageous” actions of a neighbour who called the police and directed officers to them after he followed them.

Miss Evans said: “He saw lights flicking on and off in the house which he thought was bizarre.

“He then saw a male and female coming out wearing balaclavas and followed them down the street.

“They were running and they dropped a balaclava and a bag in alleyway. They were found hiding with gloves, a torch, a bag of jewellery, alcoholic spirits and toiletries.”

The victim was not at home when the break-in happened.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

The pair caused £649 in damage and repairs after breaking in through a patio window.

Harris, aged 46, of Lancaster Road, New Inn, Pontypool, and Pearce, aged 43, of Canal Close, Griffithstown, Pontypool, both admitted burglary.

Miss Evans told the court the victim was “sickened and saddened” by what had happened to her.

Harris has 32 previous convictions for 89 offences, mostly for dishonesty.

This was his third conviction for burglary since 1999, triggering a minimum tariff of three years under the Powers of Criminal Courts (Sentencing) Act 2000

In July, Harris was jailed for 12 months for conspiring with a salesman accomplice to steal a £16,500 BMW 420D from Newport’s Motorplus Car Supermarket.

The court heard Pearce has nine previous convictions for 14 offences, including 11 for dishonesty.

Stephen Thomas, mitigating, for Harris said: “Both defendants had been to a party where he had consumed liquid ecstasy.

“He is ashamed that he broke into the house of an elderly woman.

“The defendant has led a life of addiction to class A drugs.”

Suzanne Payne, for Pearce, said his client was a former supermarket manager who had hoped to set up a face-painting business and cared for her mother.

Recorder Mills told Harris: “You have a shocking criminal record. You have made a career out of acquisitive dishonesty.”

He jailed him for four years.

Pearce was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months.

She must attend 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme and is the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement for nine months.

Pearce was also sentenced to a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.