TATA Steel's Orb plant in Newport is to close, with up to 380 jobs at risk, it has been announced.

The steelmaker had been attempting to sell five of its European operations, but had been unable to find a buyer for three, including Orb Electrical Steels in Newport.

Henrik Adam, chief executive of Tata’s European operations, said: “Today’s proposal will be sad news for colleagues at Orb in South Wales.

"This is necessary, enabling us to focus our resources, including investment, on our core business and markets, helping us build a long-term sustainable future in Europe.”

The organisation said the Orb plant has been loss-making for several years, and converting the site to create steels for future electric vehicle production would cost more than £50 million.

The Tata steelworks facility in Newport.

Mr Adam added: “Continuing to fund substantial losses at Orb Electrical Steels is not sustainable at a time when the European steel industry is facing considerable challenges. We saw no prospects of returning the Orb business to profitability in the coming years.

“I recognise how difficult this news will be for all those affected and we will work very hard to support them.”

The company has said affected employees will be offered jobs at other sites "where possible".

Facilities in Canada and Sweden will also close.

Newport East's MP Jessica Morden described the closure as "devastating news for the highly skilled workforce and their families".

She added: "What is particularly tragic is that this the only UK plant with the potential to produce electric steels for motors and with investment, vision and government backing this could be the key part of the supply chain for electric vehicles.

"We have called for an industrial strategy and this shows why we need it.

"This is a strategically important business that could be underpinning the UK automotive industry and so I will be contacting UK and Welsh government ministers urging them to do all they can to help."

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of the steelworkers' trade union Community said there had been "no consultation about this proposal either at UK or European level, and company management should hang their heads in shame in the way [the closure] has come about."

Mr Rickhuss added: “We are opposed to plant closures and compulsory redundancies and therefore the company should be aware that we will be considering all options, up to and including industrial action, in defence of our members’ livelihoods.

“We also call on the government to intervene. Ministers were closely involved in securing commitments from Tata over the future of the business. At a time when the government wants to decarbonise the economy and support a switch to electric vehicles, losing the UK’s only producer of electrical steels would be a grave error.”

Newport city councillor Roger Jeavons (Lliswerry ward) highlighted the impact the site's closure would have on many local families who, like his own, had connections to the steelworks for many generations.

"It's just a tragedy, after all these years of growth in Lliswerry, that we come along to what could be the end, and the loss, of 380 jobs," Cllr Jeavons said.

"It's devastating and I hope Tata will do everything possible to save these 380 jobs."