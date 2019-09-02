A SECTION of Clarence Street in Newport has been closed by police.

Residents reported seeing officers cordoning off the Pill street at the Potter Street end of the road.

Officers placed cones around a Silver BMW parked outside one of the houses within the cordon.

One resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "The first we were aware of it was seeing it blocked off first thing this morning at about 8am or 9am.

"There were a lot of police officers present."

(An area on Clarence Street has been cordoned off by Gwent Police.)

Gwent Police have confirmed some details and explained that they were called at 6.05am after reports of a 30-year-old man having received serious injuries.

He was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital and remains there, although his injuries are ot thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Amanda Venn said, "Our officers are working to establish the circumstances, but I’d like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident.

"I’d ask for anyone who has any information that could help with our enquiries, to please call 101 quoting log 59 of 1/9/19. Alternatively you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.”