AROUND 130 jobs are set to be lost at a Cwmbran firm following the decision to impose a cut off date for PPI claims.

The jobs will got at We Fight Any Claim, one of the largest claims management companies in the UK.

The business has been based at Llantarnam for more than a decade.

During that time, We Fight Any Claim say they have helped more than 200,000 people receive nearly £600m in PPI compensation.

The business was able to delay the PPI deadline by taking legal action, but was unable to get the time bar lifted altogether.

It said the end of PPI claims on August 29 would have a "major impact" on the business.

Richard Thomas, CEO of the We Plan Group, of which is an associated company of WFAC, said: "This is not what we wanted but it is beyond our control.

"We are entering into consultation with staff whose jobs are at risk and hope to minimise compulsory redundancies.

"We are working hard to secure employment for as many of the affected staff as we can, which includes looking at suitable alternative roles within the company and working in partnership with the Welsh Contact Centre Forum to help our talented, trained staff secure alternative employment within the South Wales contact centre sector or with other local employers.

"For those who leave the company we have a full support package in place to assist them."

Over the last 10 years the company has won a number of awards and gained accreditation as an Investors in People Gold employer.

WFAC operates alongside an associated company, We Plan Group, a successful business providing the staff and facilities to WFAC as well as offering financial planning and legal services, and the group is committed to growing and creating skilled jobs in the local area.

While there is still work for We Fight Any Claim processing the substantial amount of existing claims the company say this, along with the new job opportunities, will not provide enough work for all employees going forward.