PORT Electro will be hosting another fundraising night on Saturday, September 14.

Binomial will be special guests at the event. The synth-pop duo will be performing live at the Pen and Wig in Newport.

Amongst the classic electro and alternative tracks Port Electro is known for, the band will be performing two sets across the night, entertaining everyone with their out of this world sound as they bring their 'From Bedsit Land to Hiroshima' covers show to Newport for the first time.

Classic 80's tracks from the likes of Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Soft Cell and Human League will also be blaring out of the speakers.

Port Electro has been going for more than two years, putting on regular club nights at Pen and Wig to raise money for various charities.

Tenovus Cancer Care is the charity to benefit from the funds created from the event. The charity began in 1943 and brings practical advice, treatment and emotional support to cancer patients and their families.

They are the leading cancer charity in Wales and continue to make strides in the treatment and care of cancer patients - with mobile treatment vans going to easily accessible places including supermarket car parks that allow patients to minimise their journey times.

Entry is just £3 plus booking fee and tickets are available through WeGotTickets.