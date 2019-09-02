TWO men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following reports of a crossbow being fired near the Royal Gwent Hospital on Friday.

Both men have now been released, one with a caution, and no further action will be taken against the other.

On Friday, armed police attended a property on Mendalgief Road in Newport at around 5.30pm, closing the road.

Witnesses reported seeing a crossbow and bolts was taken from the house and put in a police car, and a crossbow bolt was found lodged in the sign of the Bellvue Group medical practice opposite the house.

Gwent Police confirmed a 59-year-old man and 28-year-old man, both from the Newport area, had been arrested.

A spokesman said: "At approximately 5.30pm on Friday, August 30, Gwent Police were called to a report that a weapon had been fired at the wall of a doctor's surgery near Belle Vue Terrace in Newport.

"Officers attended the scene and carried out a search of the surrounding area, finding the bolts of a crossbow.

"A search of a property on Mendalgief Road resulted in the seizure of a crossbow.

(A crossbow bolt lodged in the sign of the medical practice opposite the house on Mendalgief Road.)

"Two men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, a 59-year-old man and 28-year-old man, both from the Newport area. The 59-year-old man was released with no further action and the 28-year-old man received a caution."

Crime and disorder reduction officer for Newport West, PC Dominic Lonergan said: "The actions of the individuals in this case demonstrated clear recklessness. Reports of this kind pose serious risk on others so they will be responded to quickly and efficiently by our specialist teams - thankfully, in this case no one was hurt.”

Phillip Yendle, from Pill, witnessed the event.

He said: "I went in the chemist and when I came out I heard a crack. I thought 'what the hell was that?' Saw the arrow embedded in the sign and told the chemist to call the police.

"It's bloody stupid. To be fair I didn't expect the police to show up as fast as they did but they've got to do it."