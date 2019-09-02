Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East AM Mark Reckless:

PLAID Cymru, the so-called Party of Wales, have now entirely given up trying to portray themselves as an opposition party in Wales.

Time and time again they have cosied up to Welsh Labour to try to stop Brexit either by supporting Brexit in name only or, more recently, working with them to push for a second referendum in what I would describe as a pseudo-coalition.

Now, Adam Price says Plaid Cymru are willing to back Jeremy Corbyn, but only if he commits “fully and unreservedly to keeping Wales, and the rest of the UK, in the European Union”.

MORE NEWS:

I found this interesting, given that when Adam Price became leader of Plaid Cymru, he was eager to keep Welsh independence at the centre of his platform.

Now, it seems that the Welsh nationalism has gone out of the window, and Plaid Cymru are prepared to cosy up to the man who has led one of only two parties in British history to be investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission for racism, in order to keep Wales, which voted to Leave, subservient to the EU.

Mr Price has told Jeremy Corbyn to “put country before party”, but perhaps the Assembly Plaid Cymru leader has forgotten that Jeremy Corbyn is a UK party leader, and the UK voted to leave the EU, just like Wales did.

Indeed, it is slightly bizarre that Plaid are so against Brexit when so many on their side claim that it will lead to the breakup of the union

Perhaps the push for Welsh independence by Plaid Cymru has been put on the backburner since a fiscal analysis from the Wales Governance Centre told us that Wales’ estimated net fiscal deficit for 2017-18 was £13.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Oxford University last week released their report into Scotland’s finances, identifying a £12.6 billion shortfall between their public spending and taxes raised.

The report says that this shortfall presents a “major challenge” to the independence movement in Scotland and says that a newly independent Scotland would “quickly amass unsustainable levels of debt, and the cost of servicing it would require large cuts in public services."

This is with a fiscal deficit that is only half as big as that in Wales relative to population.

In an independent Wales, Drakeford and Price could no longer blame Westminster austerity for the country’s ills.

This might explain why Adam Price is prepared to support Jeremy Corbyn, who leads a unionist party, to become prime minister.

I look forward to seeing how Price’s relationship with Corbyn-disciple Mark Drakeford develops in the new Assembly term, and holding them accountable as the Cardiff Bay Remain establishment.