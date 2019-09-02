WALES’ biggest retro throwback concert will be returning to Newport in 2020.

Lets Rock Wales is part of a UK-wide series that sees pop icons from the 1980s perform around the country.

After the success of this year’s sold-out show, in which tens of thousands of people descended on Tredegar Park to see the likes of Jason Donovan, Go West and Tony Hadley, the event will be returning to Newport on Saturday, May 30.

VIP tickets include fast-track entry into the venue, luxury toilets, a welcome meal and drink and exclusive DJ sets.

General admission tickets are on sale now, with a price freeze for 2020, meaning those returning to the festival next year will pay the same price as this year.

Prices range between £30 and £55 for adults and those over 13, depending on when you book. The earlier you book, the cheaper it will be. Children aged under three will not need a ticket and any aged between three and 12 will need to be accompanied by an adult, but a free ticket will need to be booked at the time of purchasing the adult tickets.

Child tickets are not valid in the VIP area. There will be a designated children’s area – with face painting, entertainers, crafts and a circus.

VIP ticket prices range from £120 to £160, depending on when they are booked. A limited amount of £120 VIP tickets are on sale now.

Tickets available at https://letsrockwales.com/tickets/