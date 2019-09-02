MEMBERS of the public joined councillors, former sailors and members of the armed forces on Monday to commemorate Merchant Navy Day outside the Civic Centre in Newport.

"We meet today...to honour and to remember with gratitude all those of the merchant and fishing fleets who gave their lives in times of war in the service of this island nation," Rev Mark Lawson-Jones, port chaplain for Mission to Seafarers South Wales, said to attendees.

"We honour them now for the unspoken courage that was the vessel for their very human hopes and fears, for the comradeship they shared with one another, for the decency and common humanity they displayed, for the unconditional and unassuming good they would do, and for the ultimate sacrifice they made."

MORE NEWS:

In the First World War, nearly 15,000 merchant sailors died aboard their vessels, which were prized targets for German submarines.

During World War two, more than 29,000 merchant seamen died.

At the Newport service, mayor Cllr William Routley read a Psalm and the deputy lord lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Russ Wardle, read out a message from HRH the Earl of Wessex before the merchant navy's red ensign was raised and the Last Post was played.