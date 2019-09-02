CHILDREN across Gwent start back school this week as the summer holidays draw to a close.

We asked on Facebook for the best pictures of your children or grandchildren in their uniform as they start their first day back at school. Here are some we received:

Jayden Rhys Mayo from Caldicot starts his new secondary school tomorrow. He will be going to the Welsh medium school, Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, Duffryn.

India, aged nine, will be going into year five at Monnow Primary, Newport.

Her mother, Judes Churchill said: "Growing up far too fast..the look says it all. As she hates having her pic taken."

Mia Rose Daw is starting year one.

READ MORE:

Gracie Bates all ready for her first day in reception at St David's Roman Catholic Primary, Cwmbran.

Emily started her first day of reception today. Her mother, Lucy Marie Marriott, said: "She's extremely excited to go to big school."

Are your children or grandchildren starting their first day of school this week? We'd love to see your photographs -- email them to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk or send them to us via a direct message on our Facebook page.