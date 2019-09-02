TWO teenagers have been acquitted of robbing a cannabis dealer at knifepoint and setting his BMW on fire.

Joshua Farmer, aged 18, of Howard Close, Newport, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were cleared of attacking Abu Bakar Kahim.

They were also found not guilty of arson after being accused of deliberately torching his BMW 118 SE in November 2017.

The pair will have to return to Cardiff Crown Court on September 27 for sentence after they pleaded guilty to taking Mr Kahim’s car without consent.

They both admitted the offence before their five-day trial began.

The jury heard how the duo were accused of robbing the complainant during a “drug deal gone wrong” when trying to buy cannabis in Caerleon.

Giving evidence, the youth claimed Farmer and a third man called Ethan Clayden assaulted Mr Kahim after they dragged him out of his BMW.

The 17-year-old, from Newport, said he was “seriously shocked” by what happened that night.

Farmer’s barrister Nigel Fryer had accused the boy of trying to buy drugs from Mr Kahim and then becoming involved in a fight with him. He denied this.

The court heard how the complainant fled the scene and the 17-year-old admitted he got into the BMW with his co-defendant, who drove it towards Usk.

Asked by his barrister Harry Baker why he had done so, the youth answered: “It was a stupid decision a naïve kid made.”

He then said that Farmer lost control of the BMW before it crashed: “He went around a corner too fast. It was a wet day and when the car went around the corner, the back end slid out and it went up a small bank.

“I covered my eyes and I saw a huge flash. The roof was caved in and my door was caved in. I felt like I was going to die.”

The boy admitted a story he told police in interview that he and Farmer had been abducted by two Asian males and how they only escaped after the crash was a lie.

Asked by Mr Baker why he had done that, the youth replied: “I was scared of getting into trouble.”

Farmer did not give evidence in his defence.

The trial judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told the duo they would not be going into custody for taking the BMW without consent when are sentenced later this month.