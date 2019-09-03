HAVE a night of wheeling and dealing with Del Boy, Rodney, Uncle Albert and the rest of the motley crew from comedy classic Only Fools and Horses as a theatre show and dining experience comes to Bedwellty House and Park.

On Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23, Only Fools The (Cushty) Dining Experience involves a three-course meal at The Nags Head and a two-hour show bringing tales of schemes being created, deals being brokered, and quizzes being quizzed.

Fan-favourites including Cassandra, Trigger, Marlene and Uncle Albert will join the Trotters on their money-making trip, which includes an original script, expertly created to pay tribute to the classic show in the best way possible.

Both nights are set to be a barrel of laughs with improvisation galore and side-splitting humour.

The production is brought to the public by Interactive Theatre International (ITI), the same people behind the worldwide hit Faulty Towers The Dining Experience.

The new show began in September last year and has already received rave reviews – with entertainment magazines including The Stage and TimeOut London among those singing its praises.

Only Fools and Horses, first broadcast in 1981, entertained generations over its 22-year run, and is still being broadcast today and continues to delight fans old and new through re-runs.

The show has also been turned into a musical on the West End, with series writer John Sullivan’s son Jim taking he helm and turning his father’s legacy into a new form of entertainment.

Tickets are priced at £48 per person and include a three-course meal and two-hour interactive show. For tickets call 01495 353397.