A GROUP of litter pickers stacked piles upon piles of rubbish left on the streets of Ringland over the weekend, in a bid to keep the area clean.

Newport East Litter Pickers organised a clean-up of Sterndale Bennett Road, Ringland on Saturday after concerns were raised over fly-tipping in the area.

"The scale of the problem was really quite shocking, but we managed to clear the majority of what had been dumped on this street in just an hour," said Benjamin Antoniou, who organised the event.

Mr Antinou said there is an issue in the area of litter and fly-tipping being set on fire.

(The big pile of rubbish the group collected)

The group were joined by Cllr Laura Lacey, who supported the group in their hour-long clean, which ended with three enormous piles of fly-tipping and litter.

(Rubbish left in the area)

Cllr Lacey said: "It was a brilliant effort and it was great to be involved on Saturday.

"It was lovely to see members of the community coming to help as well as the Newport East Litter Picker group.

"I hope to continue on the success of Saturday in organising a further litter pick for the woodland in the coming weeks.

"I'm looking forward to working with the group again in coming months."

The group were lent equipment by the council and Celtic Horizons Litter Pickers, from Duffryn, which is also tackling the issues of fly-tipping on the west side of the city.