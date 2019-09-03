A TEAM set up to provide support for children on the cusp of entering care in Blaenau Gwent should be established permanently, councillors have said.

A Care Inspectorate Wales report last year highlighted the rising numbers of children entering the authority’s care, with numbers peaking at 237 in July last year.

In a self-assessment the council described the “current rate of increase in looked after children numbers as unsustainable from a workforce and budgetary position.”

But staff working within the supporting change team (SCT), set up in January, 2018, have helped reduce referral rates and rehabilitate foster children.

Council bosses say the team’s work has also contributed to a gradual reduction in the number of children entering care, with the number of looked after children standing at 218 in June.

This has also saved the local authority £344,000, by helping to rehabilitate 13 foster children.

Tanya Evans, heads of children’s services, told a meeting of the council’s social services scrutiny committee on Monday that if these children had come into care it would have potentially cost the council £1.7 million.

Councillors voted to recommend the council’s ruling executive sets up the SCT on a permanent basis at the meeting.

Cllr Lyn Elias described the scheme as “an ideal project” and said supporting children on the cusp of care had to be a priority for the council.

Cllr Steve Thomas, chairman of the social services scrutiny committee, said establishing the team permanently was “a no-brainer” considering the impact of their work.

Ms Evans said there had been two positive evaluations of the team’s work, one which was undertaken internally and one by University of Worcester.

SCT staff work intensively with families to try and prevent children from entering the care system.

In its first year, the team received 104 referrals and worked with 140 children and their parents.

A strategy aimed at reducing the number of looked after children has also been adopted by the council, after intake numbers spiked by 66 per cent between 2013 and early 2018.

The SCT costs £335,000 per year, with a Welsh Government grant of £147,000 contributing to set up costs.

The council’s executive will consider establishing the team permanently later this month.