A DRUG dealing mother who allowed a cannabis tent to be grown in one of her children’s bedrooms has escaped an immediate jail sentence.

Bethan Couch, aged 29, of Graham Bell Close, Bettws, Newport, is the girlfriend of a crack cocaine trafficker Callum Welch, who was jailed last year.

After his arrest, prosecutor John Warren told Cardiff Crown Court, police searched her home where evidence of the cannabis tent was found.

Couch pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between June 28 and September 16 last year.

She had no previous convictions.

Welch, aged 21, also of Graham Bell Close, was caught by police with crack cocaine hidden in his pants and jailed for 32 months.

He admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply at the city’s Devon Place on September 15, 2018.

Stuart John, mitigating for Couch, said his client was a mother with young children and that she had admitted the offence.

He told the court that the defendant was still in a relationship with Welch, who continues to serve his custodial sentence.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told her that she had allowed her home to used as a base for the supply of drugs.

He added that it was obvious Couch was involved from telephone and Facebook evidence.

Recorder Mills said he noticed her “shame” when Mr Warren told the court about the cannabis tent in the child’s bedroom.

He told her: “This is a serious case that passes the custody threshold. But this was not your business and this is your first conviction.”

Couch was jailed for nine months, suspended for 12 months and told her she must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The judge added: “A suspended sentence is not a let-off.”

He warned she would go straight to prison if she offended again within that period.

Couch must also pay a victim surcharge.