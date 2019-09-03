Catering and Hospitality students at Coleg Gwent are promised unrivalled access to the UK’s most inspirational culinary experts, with a new partnership with the renowned Chefs’ Forum Academy.

It is the only College in Wales to be offering this exciting new venture.

With access to the expertise and inspiration of the country’s most experienced chefs, the opportunity to work within prestigious hotels and restaurants and national events, and exposure to busy restaurant kitchens, the students are promised a curriculum which delivers a five star service.

Gary Handley, director at Coleg Gwent, said: “The Chef’s Forum Academy will provide unrivalled access to local employers and top chefs, enriching our students’ curriculum and work experience.

"The academy will make students work-ready, showing them exactly what’s required of them as they make their way into industry. We are thrilled to be able to offer The Chefs’ Forum Academy to our students and are sure that they will greatly benefit from the scheme of learning offered to them.”

The academy will work with Coleg Gwent students, to provide: weekly access to established chefs/ hospitality experts from across Wales and beyond; work placements in prestigious hotels and restaurants; open question and answer sessions with industry leaders; educational visits to restaurants and suppliers like Servern & Wye Smokery; and work experience at local and national events.

Catherine Farinha, founder of The Chef’s Forum, said: “We’re delighted to be launching the fourth Chef’s Forum Academy nationally with Coleg Gwent, as part of our roll-out strategy.

"Local chefs’ interest in academy has been unprecedented and it is great to see so many chefs interested in enriching the learning and teaching at the college. The academy concept works extremely well for all involved and secures the next generation of chefs and hospitality professionals entering into the industry.

"This past year has seen students from Coleg Gwent working at Chefs’ Forum events at City of Bristol College, Cardiff Marriott and Park House Restaurant and Bar, Cardiff. This builds their work experience repertoire and gives them the chance to showcase their skills to local employers.”