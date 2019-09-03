A GROUP of talented youngsters will be performing a well-known play in Newport later this month.

The Young Venture Players is made up of boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 18. They will be performing ‘Aida’ at the Dolman Theatre between September 26 and 28.

(The Young Venture Players rehearsing a dance routine. Picture: Niki French)

Disney originally produced the musical and features lyrics and music by Elton John and Tim Rice.

The group will be using musical theatre to tell the story of conflict between Egypt and Nubia and how two star crossed lovers are caught in the middle of the war.

Nubian Princess Aida and Egyptian captain Radames fall in love despite the captain enslaving the princess and her people. This creates a love triangle as Radames is already due to marry the Egyptian princess Amneris. They must decide whether they will follow their hearts or lead their people.

While the production, the second major performance put on by the company this year, tells the story through song and dance, there has been a lot more going on behind the scenes. The theatre group teaches the basic skills and also life-long tips from working together, communicating effectively, listening and not being afraid to give something a try.

(Young Venture Players rehearsing a scene for their play later this month. Picture: Niki French)

Through all this, the team have learnt the music and mastered tough and intricate choreography which will be displayed through the weekend.

For those who saw the group’s first performance of Footloose back in March, you will have an idea of what you can expect from the talented teenagers.

Young Venture Players is one of three related groups for different ages. It is the second to be formed and came about in 2004. New Venture Players began in 1972 for ages 14 and over. The newest of the groups is the Mini Venture Players which is open to those aged between six and 12. The Mini Venture Players perform once a year while the Young and New groups both perform twice a year.

Tickets for the shows between Thursday, September 26 and Saturday, September 28 are on sale now at £12 each. All shows start at 7.15pm.