A 17-YEAR-OLD girl from Caerphilly has entered a singing competition with $10,000 and a chance to perform at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in LA up for grabs.

Caitlin Mae is a young country singer is in the running to be the opening act at the iconic venue in October, alongside Taylor Swift and Katie Perry.

"I've always loved singing, and have done so since I could say my ABC's," said Caitlin Mae.

"I got serious about singing when I was around 11-years-old and started doing musical theatre.

"But, it was when I discovered country music that everything changed."

(17-year-old Caitlin Mae from Caerphilly)

Catlin's musical idol is Carrie Underwood, and she even got the opportunity to sing a duet with her at in the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff.

(Caitlin Mae with Carrie Underwood)

READ MORE:

"It's my dream to go to America and get a country music following as it's a popular genre over there," she said.

The competition is run by radio.com, an American radio network, and is called 'Opening Act'.

People from around the world have the chance to decide which artist or group should be the one to perform at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Each year We Can Survive brings together top artists for a sell out concert.

In addition to performing at the concert alongside industry superstars, the winner will also get their own private dressing room, exposure on the radio, a meet and greet with the other artists, mentoring from industry experts and $10,000.

To vote for Caitlin Mae, go to: https://theopenact.com/2019/caitlin-mae