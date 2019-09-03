A MUM-OF-TWO whose bathroom ceiling collapsed leaving her flat contaminated with asbestos has spent the last three weeks living in hotels and in a caravan with her children.

Jaydee Haines, 21, is concerned housing association Bron Afon are not doing enough to ensure the safety of her family.

The housing association say they want to repair the damage, but also claim they have "not been able to get the keys or permission to enter from her [Ms Haines]".

Many homes built before 1980 contain asbestos in old ceiling tiles and insulation.

This only becomes hazardous if the asbestos is damaged, and asbestos dust is released into the air.

After Ms Haines' bathroom ceiling fell down in August, releasing the harmful dust into the air, she had to find somewhere else to live with her children.

“The three of us had to sleep in a caravan for the first weekend as we were told there was no accommodation available in Cwmbran," she said. "I have been going back and forth between hotels in Cwmbran and Pontypool every couple of days.

“My two year old is heartbroken. She’s asking me when we can go home, why can’t we go home and when we are able to have our dog back?

“Bron Afon have been reassuring everyone the property is safe before they had the results of the asbestos survey back. I went back in to pick up some clothes and the landing was still covered in plaster and dust and the ceiling wasn’t secured.

“Not only are they putting myself and my children at risk, they are putting their own contractors at risk.

“I got the results of the asbestos survey on Thursday (August 29). It shows of the 22 samples taken in the flat, just six showed no signs of asbestos."

(Jaydee Haines and her children Parker Wannell, aged nine months, and Peyton-Leigh Wannell, aged two, outside their flat in Fairwater, Cwmbran. Picture: Mark Lewis.)

Miss Haines said she was told there was possibility of her moving house if she could find a vacant Bron Afon property.

When she proposed one, she was told she had to bid through Torfaen Homeseekers.

Mark Williams, Bron Afon’s head of assets, investment and compliance, said: “We are really keen to complete the ceiling repairs inside Miss Haines’ flat so she can move back from a hotel but we have not been able to get the keys and permission to enter from her.

“During any work like this we ask contractors to carry out a clean. The results showed that the bathroom area was safe but Miss Haines could not move back in as the ceiling still needed to be replaced.

“To reassure Miss Haines we carried out a second clean followed by an air-test. The test showed that the flat was safe and clean to enter.

“A survey highlighted other asbestos containing materials in the home but they were in a very good condition and we were advised to leave them as they were.

“Demand for our homes is extremely high so although we can provide support and advice to Miss Haines we can’t offer any home that becomes available if other applicants have a much higher need.”

Bron Afon have arranged to meet with a member of Miss Haines’ family on Tuesday morning to discuss the possible next steps.