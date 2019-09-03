A NEWPORT rugby fanatic is celebrating after beating the world record for the longest game of rugby ever played.

Rugby mad Neirin Butler, 33, was joined by former England player Andy Gomarsall in an epic clash that lasted a staggering 30 hours and 30 minutes minutes.

The game was played out on August 25 in London, with temperatures getting as high as 33 °C, as part of the Wooden Spoon charity’s effort to raise £100,000 to help disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

The charity also played games on Mount Everest earlier this year, which broke the world record for the highest in history (6,331m).

Two teams – named ‘School of Hard Knocks’ and ‘Wooden Spoon’ – scored 545 tries, 290 conversions and four drop goals between them, and stuck it out to beat the previous world record of 29 hours and 15 minutes.

Mr Butler turned out for ‘Wooden Spoon’, and said the event was “incredible” – despite losing the game 2,154 to 1,163.

“The team had never met or played together before the starting whistle and by the end we felt like brothers,” he said.

MORE NEWS:

“It was an incredible way to raise money for a fantastic charity.”

Gomarsall, who played scrum-half for School of Hard Knocks said: “I don’t think anyone could have foreseen temperatures of over 30°C, which were incredibly draining, as if playing rugby for 30 hours wasn’t difficult enough.

“But the guys bonded throughout the experience and supported each other, drawing strength from what we were setting out to achieve and the great causes that any funds raised will go towards.

“On behalf of all the players I’d ask that anyone who can donate to Wooden Spoon and School of Hard Knocks in support of this initiative to please do so.”

Sarah Webb, CEO of Wooden Spoon, added: “It is testament to the spirit of Wooden Spoon, School of Hard Knocks and wider rugby family, that this group of players would go to such great lengths to raise money for those less fortunate than themselves.

“For everyone to have put their bodies under such stress for such a long period of time must have been excruciating but the morale of the players never waned, and it was an immensely enjoyable experience for all.

“It is another epic achievement by the charities and our partners and will make a huge difference to children and young people living in challenging circumstances.”