FOLLOWING the news that TATA Steel's Orb plant in Newport is to close, with up to 380 jobs at risk, union leaders, AMs and the leader of the opposition were just some of the people commenting on the situation.

The steelmaker had been attempting to sell five of its European operations, but had been unable to find a buyer for three, including Orb Electrical Steels in Newport.

Tata Steel Ltd itself, tweeted out a message of sympathy following the news which broke yesterday. The tweet read: "Today’s proposal will be sad news for colleagues at Orb in South Wales. This is necessary, enabling us to focus our resources, including investment, on our core business and markets, helping us build a long-term sustainable future in Europe.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Twitter:

Meanwhile, the UK and Ireland’s largest trade union, Unite, said it would fight for every job and demanded that there would be no compulsory redundancies from Tata Steel after the steel maker announced the closure of the Newport site.

Warning of another ‘body blow’ to the Wales economy, Unite said it "would be holding Tata Steel’s feet to the fire over assurances that it would redeploy workers which makes components for the electrical sectors".

Unite officer for Tata Steel Tony Brady said in a statement: “The closure of the Orb electrical steel base in Newport is yet another body blow for the economy of Wales.

“Unite will be fighting for every job and holding Tata Steel’s feet to the fire over assurances that workers affected by today’s announcement will be redeployed.

“Unite will not sit back and allow decent well-paid jobs and irreplaceable skills to go to the wall. In the coming days we will be engaging with Tata Steel and pressing for detailed guarantees.”

Representatives from another of the trade unions, Community Union, also spoke in damning terms about the planned closure.

General Secretary of Community Union, Roy Rickhuss, said: “This is shocking news, which makes a mockery of the understanding we reached with Tata around the jobs guarantee.”

Assistant General Secretary, John Paul Mchugh, said:

Two AMs from opposite ends of the country also took to social media.

Delyth Jewell, AM for South Wales East, said:

Rhun ap lorwerth, AM for Ynys Mon, said:

Plaid Cymru's official Twitter feed simply stated: