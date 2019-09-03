VETERAN rapper and grime artist KANO has announced a second leg to his UK tour, including a date in Cardiff.

The show in Cardiff will be at Cardiff University's Students Union on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

It is one of nine dates added to the tour due to phenomenal demand.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in Glasgow on Wednesday, October 4 and ends at London's Royal Albert Hall for a sold-out hometown show on Monday, October 7.

KANO is touring his latest album 'Hoodies All Summer' released earlier this year to critical acclaim from fans and critics alike.

He has moved on from lyrics of a personal nature like seen in his last album, 2016's 'Made in the Manor' and with 'Hoodies All Summer' has gone on a ferocious attack at the social injustices and divides he has seen all around him, both locally and internationally.

KANO explores communities that have been marked by isolation, frustration, anger and loss but also touches on the positives of creativity, defiance and hope in those communities.

One of the most innovative, interesting and pioneering artists to come out of Britain in recent years, Kano writes here at a pitch of scalding urgency, with an honesty that uses personal experience and observation as a means to magnify the current processes of the societal and political system. The centre, he reminds us with unsparing detail, cannot hold.

Since his 2004 debut, KANO has been a significant contributor to the British grime music scene. He won a Best Album MOBO for his 2016 album 'Made in the Manor', which was also nominated for a Mercury Prize and is one of the most regarded people in the grime scene.

He has worked alongside Craig David, Damon Albarn, Kate Nash, Wiley, Skepta and Giggs. He has also featured on work by Gorillaz. KANO also helped many current stars get their breaks including Tinchy Stryder, who he took on tour as his support act.

Tickets go on sale for KANO in Cardiff on Friday, September 6 at 10am.