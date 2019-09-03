NEWPORT council will look to appoint an interim chief executive following the resignation of Will Godfrey.

Mr Godfrey is leaving the authority in early October after six years to join Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES).

A council report says that more time is needed to recruit a permanent replacement.

In the meantime the authority is recommending the appointment of an interim chief executive for six months, with an option to extend to 12 months.

Councillors will consider the proposal to delegate authority to make the appointment an appointments committee to at a full council meeting next Tuesday.

A report says: “Due to the short timescales it is not practical to go through a full recruitment process at this time, although clearly the desired position is to search the market for the best possible candidate to ensure the ongoing strategic leadership of the organisation and this will be the priority going forward.

“In the meantime, the appointment of an interim chief executive is the recommended way forward to mitigate risks associated with legal responsibilities and delivery of key strategic goals.”

With the possibility of a snap General Election being called, the interim chief executive could also fulfill the role of a returning officer.

The appointment of an interim chief executive would bring a £26,000 saving based on a 12-month period.

Arrangements for the appointment of a permanent chief executive will be made “at the earliest opportunity”, a report says.

The appointment will need to be made within 12 months.

Mr Godfrey will replace outgoing BANES chief executive Ashley Ayre, who is retiring from his role after 13 years of service.

He joined Newport City Council in 2013 having served as chief executive of East Hampshire District Council and as a strategic director at Bristol City Council.

Newport City Council’s leader, Cllr Debbie Wilcox, paid tribute to Mr Godfrey’s service following his resignation.

“Will worked with senior members and officers to ensure the best possible services were delivered for residents despite the financial restraints,” Cllr Wilcox said.