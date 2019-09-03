THE introduction of contentious parking charges at the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre could result in a financial loss for the council, it has been claimed.

Newport council has agreed to introduce parking charges at Tredegar Park and Rogerstone’s Fourteen Locks, to bring an expected saving of £31,000.

But due to a delay in implementing the charges that saving will not be achieved this year.

Steve Davies, senior strategy manager for city services at Newport council, said the introduction of the charges was delayed by implementing Civil Parking Enforcement and to allow for objections to be considered.

More than 300 people objected to the charges, which were finalised last month.

Mr Davies told councillors it was “unfortunate that there was an unavoidable delay” due to the changing of traffic orders to allow for the council to take over parking enforcement which delayed the legal process for the new car park orders.

MORE NEWS:

But Conservative councillor David Fouweather warned charges at Fourteen Locks could result in further losses for the authority if people decide to park elsewhere.

“There is no need for people to pay and park there because there is ample parking in the streets around [the canal centre],” Cllr Fouweather told a performance scrutiny meeting on Monday.

“How are we going to deal with that because that is going to result in a loss?”

A council report says it is expected around 50 per cent of the expected income will be achieved this year due to the delay, with full savings next year.

But Cllr Fouweather insisted the charges would make the council “a loss rather than a profit” and said the decision should be reconsidered.

Newport Independent Party councillor, Chris Evans, said he would also welcome the decision being reviewed.

However the meeting was told that the decision has already been finalised, with £4,000 spent on implementing the charges.

Charges will apply between 6.30am and 4pm, seven days a week.

At Tredegar Park the charge will be £1 for up to two hours, £3 for up to five hours, and £5 for more than five hours.

Meanwhile at Fourteen Locks the charges are £1 for up to four hours, £3 for up to five hours and £5 for more than five hours.

Blue Badge holders will be able to park free of charge providing they appropriately display their parking badges and abide by the parking restrictions.