Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen County Borough Council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt:

WITH the news agenda consumed by Brexit, you may have missed Iain Duncan Smith slipping his latest bright idea out to the media.

Not content with introducing the shambolic Universal Credit and the mean-spirited removal of free TV licenses from over-75s, the latest Tory brainwave is that the state pension age should be raised to 75.

Retirement should be a time to look forward to all the things we were unable to do while we were too busy working.

MORE NEWS:

One of many glaring problems with the suggestion is how much life expectancy varies between more and less affluent areas.

So many people would be expected to work beyond the average life expectancy figures in some of the less wealthy areas of the UK.

The Government already has an awful record when it comes to state pension age increases.

So perhaps they should go back to the drawing board and take some time to learn from the injustices that the ‘WASPI’ women have faced, before they bulldoze their way into another catastrophe.

Otherwise, where is the hope in their vision for future generations as they age? The age-old promise of leaving things in a better place for generations to come has died a death in recent years.

We already risk leaving our children with climate chaos as an inheritance. Public services are at breaking point thanks to austerity and now the suggestion is that we work until we drop.

Is it any wonder people are fed up and frustrated?

These are the issues we need to focus on.

Jobs, public services, the environment, standards of living, a decent retirement.

Instead, everything in our political discourse is dominated by Brexit.

I have no part to play in negotiations, so my views are of little consequence.

But with high levels of manufacturing in Torfaen, I remain genuinely concerned about the impact of crashing out the EU without a deal on our local economy.

I respect and love people who voted both ways in the referendum. But what has happened since has let everyone down, whichever way they voted.

Proroguing Parliament certainly won’t help, and is no way for a leader to act.

At a local level, imagine if a council leader wanted to do something they couldn’t get the majority of their council to vote for, so instead just shut down the council and went ahead regardless.

Regardless of political persuasion, there would rightly be an outcry.

Instead of shutting down debate, we need to raise the level of the conversation, seek alternative views and better understand each other’s fears and aspirations.

Because whatever our views, we have communities and an island to share.