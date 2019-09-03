A LAST-MINUTE intervention from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has stalled plans for 21 flats at a building currently being used as a job centre.

Monmouthshire council planning officers had backed proposals for housing at the three-storey building, known as Newbridge House, in the centre of Abergavenny.

But a late letter, received from the DWP, revealed that Jobcentre Plus, which uses the ground floor of the building, recently signed a new 10-year lease.

Planning officer Andrew Jones said this showed there is still a “viable business employment” use at the site.

Mr Jones said that in light of this new evidence councillors should defer the plans so that planning officers can undertake a fresh assessment.

The proposals include adding an additional storey to the building located at the junction of Tudor Street and Baker Street, to accommodate 15 two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats.

But concern has been voiced by Abergavenny Town Council, among others, over the height of the proposed building.

Fresh fears were expressed at a Monmouthshire planning committee meeting on Tuesday.

Cllr Maureen Powell said the increased height would make the building look more “like a big office building in a city.”

Cllr Giles Howard said the design was “appallingly blinkered to its setting.”

“I don’t see that it’s going to look any more appropriate than the existing building,” Cllr Howard said.

“Both would be an eyesore.”

Councillor Roger Harris said he would prefer the building to be “flattened and rebuilt” rather than converted into flats.

The development is planned to “complement” the redevelopment of Abergavenny’s old police station and magistrates’ court which is being turned into retirement apartments.

A “high quality scheme” is promised to help enhance the area, according to the planning application.

A total of 21 car parking spaces are proposed, which is 15 below the council’s requirements.

Objectors say there are no four-storey buildings in the town, though the application says “careful consideration” has been given to the proposed height.

Abergavenny Town Council has called for more “imaginative” plans.

The application was deferred and will now be considered at a future planning committee meeting.