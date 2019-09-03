A NEW housing estate near Abergavenny which will include more than 100 homes has been given the green light by councillors.

Monmouthshire council has approved plans for 106 homes off Gypsy Lane in Llanfoist, with 37 properties offered as affordable housing.

Outline planning permission for 115 homes was agreed with Monmouthshire County Council in March 2018, with the reserved matters application approved at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday.

The development is planned to have four distinct “character areas”: The Northern Terraces, The Green Avenue, The Central Area and The Southern Edge.

A report says these areas are not intended to divide the development but to provide a “subtle change in style” from the more urban north to the rural south.

Councillor Giles Howard, ward councillor for Llanfoist Fawr, said the proposals had improved from when they were first put forward.

“The designs as a whole are pretty standard,” Cllr Howard said.

“But for a modern development they are of a reasonable quality.”

Cllr Howard said he still had some concerns around pedestrian links to the site though.

Three residents had objected to the designs, with one objector describing them as “very bland.”

Llanfoist Fawr Community Council had also objected, saying the site was “unsuitable” due to being in the “open countryside.”

Cllr Maureen Powell said action needed to be taken to address cars speeding on Gypsy Lane, describing their speeds as “absolutely manic” at times.

Planning officer Phil Thomas explained that issues such as traffic had already been considered during the outline application though.

Cllr Jez Becker urged planners not to allow “fake chimneys” as part of the development, which he said prevented solar harvesting technologies on roofs.

The meeting heard a delegated panel could discuss the issue.

Cllr David Dovey said it was vital the development was served buy bus stops to encourage people to use public transport.

The application was approved by the committee.