AN attacker who threatened to stab his victim for his mobile phone during a terrifying attempted robbery was jailed.

Adam Mathias, from Cwmbran, was locked up after he set upon a man walking towards Tesco Express in the Ty Gwyn Road area of the town.

The 22-year-old carried out his failed robbery bid at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, July 30, Newport Crown Court heard.

Judge Michael Fitton QC heard how Mathias was with a gang who had shouted at the complainant making him feel “uncomfortable”.

The defendant then ran behind him and threatened the victim: “Give me your phone or I will stab you.”

Mathias and the man then got into a struggle before the complainant managed to wrestle free and run off.

The police were called and the defendant was arrested.

Mathias, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon.

It was said in mitigation that he had admitted the offences.

Judge Fitton sentenced him to a total of three years in prison and he must pay a victim surcharge upon his release.

Outside the court, the officer leading on the case for Gwent Police, Police Constable Jonathan Woods, said; “Adam Mathias was sentenced at Newport Crown Court on the Friday 30th August 2019 after he was found guilty of an attempt robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possessions of a controlled drug – cannabis. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

“This was a distressing experience for the victim involved. Mathias approached the victim, who was going about their everyday business knowing full well what he was about to do.

“This kind of act will not be tolerated and we will continue to bring offenders who commit these serious crimes to justice.”