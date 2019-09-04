A VALLEYS wrestler is celebrating after part of a team that became the first champions from Wales in the history of Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Gavin Watkins, 27, from Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent, performs under the stage name Flash Morgan Webster.

He claimed the title along with his tag-team partner Mark Andrews – also 27 – from Cardiff.

In doing so, Mr Watkins surpassed his hero Adrien Street - a former wrestler from the same town.

Mr Street was in the sold-out crowd Motorpoint Arena to watch the pair's victory on Saturday, August 31, along with wrestling royalty and WWE chair of operations Triple H.

(THRILLING: The crowd give a warm reception to their soon-to-be NXT UK tag-team champions Mark Andrews (left) and Flash Morgan Webster (centre). Picture: WWE)

Mr Watkins told the South Wales Argus: “If you’d asked me who I thought the first Welsh champion in WWE would have been I wouldn’t have hesitated to say Mark Andrews.

"The work and passion he’s brought to the Welsh wrestling scene is unprecedented.

“But if you’d said to me, I’d be stood here next to Mark as the first Welsh born champions I don’t know if I’d have believed you. It really is a dream come true.”

(ACROBATICS: The duo show off their athleticism on their way to winning the NXT UK Tag-Team championships, becoming the first Welsh champions in WWE history. Picture: WWE)

Known as ‘South Wales Subculture’, the Welsh pair had to each win a singles match to earn their spot.

(AERIAL ACE: Flash takes to the air to take out Mark Coffey while teammate Mark Andrews is carried by Wolfgang. Picture: WWE)

With the show broadcast across 180 different countries on the WWE Network, Mr Webster says he hopes that the win will help put Wales on the wrestling map.

(CELEBRATIONS: Flash and Andrews celebrate their win with the crowd and Andrews' bandmates in the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff. Picture: WWE)

You can watch Mr Webster and the rest of the Welsh contingent on NXT UK exclusively on the WWE Network on Wednesdays at 8pm.