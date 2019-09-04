WE asked for your photos of your children and grandchildren on their first day at or back at school and you didn't disappoint.

Here are some of our favourite pictures that you have sent in:

(Caiden looks excited to be going to Blenheim Road Primary School)

(Daisy Tucker is all ready for her first day in year two)

(Erin Santwris, 4, looks ecstatic to be going to Rougemont Primary on a sunny day for the first time)

(Glan Usk Primary School gains an eager new pupil as Jake Anstice begins year one)

(Jayden and Riley-James Hole are looking forward to their first days at Alway School in year two and reception respectively)

(Lily Phillips on her way for her first day in year five at Jubilee Park Primary School)

(Minnie, 3, is looking forward to her first day at Markham Nursery)

(Riley Hughes will be starting year three at Greenmeadow Primary School)

(Savannah-Rose Thomas looks a bit nervous on her first day at Six Bells nursery.)

(Scarlett Hughes is all smiles on her first day in Reception at Greenmeadow Primary School)

South Wales Argus: Tabish Ahmed ready for school at Eveswell PrimaryTabish Ahmed ready for school at Eveswell Primary