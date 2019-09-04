PRIME minister Boris Johnson suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Commons on Tuesday night, allowing MPs to take control of the agenda and debate a delay to Brexit.

MPs voted 328 to 301 in favour of debating a bill to prevent the UK leaving the European Union without a deal on the present October 31 deadline.

­Among those to support that motion, tabled by Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin, were 21 Tory rebels – defying Mr Johnson's government.

Two Labour MPs voted against the motion.

Of Gwent's seven MPs, only Conservative MP for Monmouth David Davies voted against the motion, in line with the government.

The other Gwent MPs – all from the Labour Party – voted in favour of the motion to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

On Tuesday evening, Newport East's MP Jessica Morden tweeted a photograph of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg with the caption: "The Tories just don’t care about the damage a No Deal Brexit will do".

In today's parliamentary business, MPs will debate a bill on delaying Brexit if no withdrawal agreement can be reached by October 31.