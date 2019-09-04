AN ATRIST has created two paintings of a historic Newport landmark.

Brian Fletcher, 78, from High Cross, decided to immortalise Belle Vue Park in two oil paintings – as the park celebrates its 125th anniversary.

(One of the two paintings of Belle Vue Park by Brian Fletcher)

READ MORE:

One of the paintings depicts the balustrade in front of the teahouse in the park’s grounds which was set on fire in an arson attack in 2016.

The second painting shows some of the buildings in a beautiful landscape.

(Another painting, including the balustrade, made by Brian Fletcher)

It took Mr Fletcher around four days in total to do each painting.

The paintings have been revealed as the park celebrates 125 years of being a place for celebrations and strolling through the picturesque scenery.

Mr Fletcher will be selling the paintings, complete with frames and ready to hang.

If you are interested in purchasing one or both paintings, you can contact Mr Fletcher via email on water.colour1@ntlworld.com