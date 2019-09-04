THE pictures of two men wanted in connection with scam alls from the "Metropolitan Police Serious Fraud Unit" have been released by police.

Scammers tried to get financial details and then said that they were calling as the people were in possession of counterfeit currency.

Later that evening, the 'fraud unit' sent a fake courier to collect the money.

(One of the two men that Gwent Police would like to speak to in regards to scam calls)

The police would like to speak with the two men captured on the CCTV images as they may be able to help with the enquiries.

If you have any information then please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 255 of 10/8/19. You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

(The second man wanted by police in connection with the scam calls)

If you’ve given your bank details over the phone or handed your card or cash to a courier and you think you’ve been involved in a scam, call your bank straight away.

You can also contact Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.