South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

LIVE UPDATES: Lorry crash closes M4 Second Severn Crossing

1
Menu

Lorry crash on M4 Second Severn Crossing

By Nicholas Thomas

Last updated:

    A LORRY has crashed and veered down the roadside embankment on the M4 near the Prince of Wales Bridge (second Severn crossing), closing the motorway in both directions.

South Wales Argus
News
Jobs
Sport
Business
Awards
County
Dragons
What's On
Announcements
Voice
Magazines
Buy & Sell
Photosales