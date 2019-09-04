AFTER criticising Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to mention the plight of Orb steelworkers in an answer to her during a House of Commons exchange yesterday, Jessica Morden has requested an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Wales.

On Monday, it was announced TATA Steel's Orb plant in Newport is to close, with up to 380 jobs at risk.

Speaking in Welsh Questions earlier today (September 4), the Newport East MP asked for the meeting with Alun Cairns to discuss what the government will do to help the steelworkers.

READ MORE:

"The impact of Tata’s announcement on Monday that it is to close Cogent Orb steelworks will be keenly felt in Newport, and it’s devastating news for workers and their families," she said.

"Will the Secretary of State meet with me urgently to discuss what the government will do?”

Mr Cairns said: “Absolutely I will agree to meet with the Honourable Lady and work and coordinate our response with her. I recognise the priority she has placed on this operation for some time and highlighted some of the risks and concerns she had some time ago.

"Yesterday I spoke to Roy Rickhuss from Community Union. I have also naturally spoken to TATA and we are working with BEIS in terms of challenging the issues that TATA are raising, to seek to bring them to the most competitive position possible.”