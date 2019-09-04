TWO men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences in Newport following an investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) in South Wales.

GLAA investigators were supported by officers from Gwent Police in making the arrests at addresses to the south and east of the city centre on Wednesday, September 4.

The suspects, a 37-year-old Latvian man, 56-year-old Lithuanian man, and 54-year-old Lithuanian woman are currently in custody being questioned by the GLAA.

GLAA Senior Investigating Officer Andy Davies said: “We started this investigation after concerns were raised to us by a food processing and packaging company about a temporary worker who had been supplied to them.

“Tackling modern slavery is a priority for us as an organisation and we will not hesitate to act on intelligence indicating that workers are at risk of exploitation.”

Anyone who suspects someone is a victim of modern slavery should call the GLAA’s dedicated intelligence team on 0800 4320804 or email intelligence@gla.gov.uk