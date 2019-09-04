THIS Saturday, September 7, The Sorting Room will be hosting The Rhiwderin Festival from 10:00am – 6:00pm, for all to enjoy.

If you find yourself stuck in the house over the weekend, why not visit The Rhiwderin Festival and appreciate family friendly activities and facilities, such as:

Craft and food, music from 12pm till 6pm, bouncy castle, face paints, and further family friendly activities throughout the duration of the day.

READ MORE:

What the new labels at petrol stations mean

Drug dealing young Newport mum had cannabis tent in her child's bedroom

Reaction to the closure of Orb Electrical Steels in Newport

Members of The Sorting Room will be converting a room into a tiki bar serving various beverages and tasty street food from 12pm until 11pm.

If that wasn’t enough, come 6pm, there will be an after party for those wanting to make the most of the festivities and make a day out of the fun-packed event.

The last events hosted by The Sorting Room were a huge success and gained popularity, as they brought in a footfall of more than 4000 people looking for an exciting way to enjoy their weekends.