MORE than 1,500 staff at Wilko distribution centres in Gwent and Nottinghamshire have voted to strike over a "brutal new rota system".

The staff, who belong to the GMB trade union, voted 84 per cent in favour of taking industrial action against Wilko.

The retailer had attempted to introduce new rotas at its centres in Magor and Worksop, which would have included compulsory weekend shifts.

Nicola Savage, GMB organiser, said the result of the strike ballot showed it was "clear how angry workers are about this brutal new rota system".

She added: “Wilko prides itself on being a family run company – but they’re imposing contracts that will force staff to work on the weekends, splitting up family time, without the agreement of their employees.

“It’s clear now that those values don’t extend outside the Wilkinson family.

“We’ve tried to negotiate with management again and again – but they don’t want to know. Our members feel backed into a corner, and strike action is the only option left open to them.”

Responding to the result of the strike ballot, a spokesman for Wilko said the firm shared team members' frustrations and remained committed to working with them to reduce the number of weekends they needed to work.

“We hear the feedback from the ballot and are keen to resolve any differences as quickly as possible as we don’t believe strike action is in anyone’s best interest at this challenging time for both retail in general and the High Street," he said.

“The reality is that our customers expect to shop with us seven days a week and we must respond to meet our customers’ needs. The requirement for more regular weekend working in logistics continues and we are only asking team members to work within their existing contracts.

“There are robust plans in place to ensure customers can continue to shop with us if any action occurs.”

The GMB said the industrial action was expected to cripple Wilko deliveries to stores across the UK.

Dates of the strike are yet to be confirmed.