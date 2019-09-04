Take part in the personification of the Gwent Levels History event held at the remarkable grounds of the National Trust’s Tredegar House, at a beautiful mansion on the outskirts of Newport.

The event will take place on September the 28th, Saturday, from 11:00 am - 3.00 pm at Tredegar House Farm buildings and parkland. The day will involve:

Re-enactments, fascinating displays of artefacts and demonstrations, successful archaeological investigations at Peterstone and Redwick, alongside an array of Iron Age, Bronze Age and Roman treasures liberated from the mud of the Severn Estuary.

Living Levels Community Engagement Officer, Gavin Jones, said: “This will be a brilliant day for history lovers to learn more about the amazing stories of the Gwent Levels. Time-travellers will find themselves treading in the footsteps of our Stone-Age ancestors, courtesy of one of the UK’s top prehistoric re-enactors James Dilley.

“Local folk tales and legends will be brought vividly to life by Christine Watkins amongst the Gorsedd Stone Circle, BBC’s ‘The Repair Shop’s Sarah Hatton will reveal traditional Willow craft and there will be the chance to meet a Roman Legionnaire.

“We will also be traveling way back before humans with a visit from a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and youngsters are sure to be thrilled with the ‘Messylithic’ children’s activities zone in the parkland!”

Furthermore, local history groups will be encouraging visitors to discover how the Gwent Levels were created, there will also be captivating displays by local volunteers who have been hard at work uncovering the rich social history of the Gwent Levels in the form of fascinating Oral Histories.